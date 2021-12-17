STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Serum Institute's Covovax vaccine gets WHO emergency use nod, Poonawalla hails decision

The World Health Organization listed the Covovax as the ninth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use with an aim to increase the access to vaccination in lower-income countries.

Published: 17th December 2021 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Currently, Covishield and other COVID -19 vaccines are approved for people above the age of 18. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday hailed WHO's approval for emergency use of Covovax vaccine for children "as yet another milestone" in the fight against COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday listed the Covovax as the ninth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use with an aim to increase the access to vaccination in lower-income countries.

It is produced by the Serum Institute of India under the licence from Novavax.

Reacting to the development, Poonawalla tweeted, "This is yet another milestone in our fight against COVID-19, Covovax is now WHO approved for emergency use, showing excellent safety and efficacy. Thank you all for a great collaboration....."

He tagged Novavax, WHO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, its CEO Seth Berkley and the Gates Foundation.

Earlier this week, Poonawalla had said that SII planned to launch Covovax, a COVID-19 vaccine for children in the next six months.

He had stated that Covovax which is under trial would offer protection to children all the way down to three years as it had shown excellent data during the trials.

Currently, Covishield and other COVID -19 vaccines are approved for people above the age of 18.

Poonawalla had asserted that there was enough data to show that the vaccine would work and protect children against the infectious disease.

According to WHO, Covovax was assessed under its emergency use listing (EUL) procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India.

"The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), convened by WHO and made up of experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs any risks, and that the vaccine can be used globally," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 vaccines WHO Adar Poonawalla Serum Institute of India Covovax Novavax
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp