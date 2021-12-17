STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddique Kappan case: Scribe's lawyer to knock Allahabad HC door now

Journalist Siddique Kappan and his associates Atigque-Ur-Rahman, Masood Ahemad and Alam were arrested on October 5, 2020 when they were proceeding towards Hathras village.

Published: 17th December 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist Siddique Kappan

Journalist Siddique Kappan (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MATHURA: The transfer of trial in the case against journalist Siddique Kappan and others from a court here to a special court in Lucknow was done without following due procedure, their lawyer said on Thursday and added that they will appeal in the high court against it.

Defense counsel Madhuban Datt Chaturvedi said the judge transferred the matter to the special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court in Lucknow without assigning any reason for rejecting the plea of the defense counsel.

The Mathura court transferred the matter on December 13.

"Since set procedure was not followed, our clients have decided to appeal in the high court," the defense counsel said.

Journalist Siddique Kappan and his associates Atigque-Ur-Rahman, Masood Ahemad and Alam were arrested on October 5, 2020 when they were proceeding towards Hathras village where a 19-year-old woman died after allegedly being gang-raped.

They were arrested on the apprehension of causing a breach of peace but later slapped with stringent charges of sedition and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Four others arrested separately were also included in the case.

Police have alleged that they were part of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

