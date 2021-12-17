STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar SSP removed days after terror attack on police bus

Balwal, a 2012-batch IPS officer, had been on deputation to NIA for over three years as a superintendent of police during which he was a part of investigating several militancy-related cases.

Published: 17th December 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel near the site of a militant attack in Zewan, Srinagar | FILE

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After the recent militant attack on a police bus in the high-security Zewan zone on the outskirts of Srinagar which left three policemen dead and 11 others injured, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar was Thursday shunted out and former NIA officer Rakesh Balwal, an IPS officer from Manipur cadre, appointed as new police chief of the city.

Balwal, a 2012-batch IPS officer, had been on deputation to NIA for over three years as a superintendent of police during which he was a part of investigating several militancy-related cases.

Balwal replaces Sandeep Choudary, also a 2012-batch IPS officer. Choudhary has been  posted as SSP Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE).

Meanwhile, security arrangements in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley have been intensified.

“The security in Kashmir always remains tight. We have further intensified the security measures after the Zewan attack,” a security official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp