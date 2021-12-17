Srinagar SSP removed days after terror attack on police bus

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the recent militant attack on a police bus in the high-security Zewan zone on the outskirts of Srinagar which left three policemen dead and 11 others injured, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar was Thursday shunted out and former NIA officer Rakesh Balwal, an IPS officer from Manipur cadre, appointed as new police chief of the city.

Balwal, a 2012-batch IPS officer, had been on deputation to NIA for over three years as a superintendent of police during which he was a part of investigating several militancy-related cases.

Balwal replaces Sandeep Choudary, also a 2012-batch IPS officer. Choudhary has been posted as SSP Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE).

Meanwhile, security arrangements in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley have been intensified.

“The security in Kashmir always remains tight. We have further intensified the security measures after the Zewan attack,” a security official said.