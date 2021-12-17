Take farming out of chemical labs, connect it to nature: PM

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: India and its farmers are going to lead the global mission for ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ i.e. LIFE in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his virtual address at the National Conclave on Natural Farming, held at Anand in Gujarat.

Calling for adoption of agricultural practices to suit the new requirements and challenges, the PM stressed it was time to “correct the mistakes” before the problems related to agriculture become worse.

He urged farmers to turn to organic or natural farming, saying there was a need to take agriculture out of the chemical laboratory and connect it with the nature’s lab.

“It is a fact that chemicals and fertilizers have played a crucial role in the Green Revolution. But it is also imperative to work on alternatives. It is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe,” Modi said.

He also referred to burning of cop stubble and said it could reduce the

productivity of the land, as per experts.

Modi said that those who will benefit the most from natural farming constitute about 80% of the farmers of the country, the small farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land.

Most of these farmers spend a lot on chemical fertilizers.

If they turn to natural farming, their condition will be better, he noted and urged every state, to come forward to make natural farming a mass movement.

Modi noted that in the last 6-7 years, several steps had been taken for the benefit of farmers — from soil testing to hundreds of new seeds.