STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Take farming out of chemical labs, connect it to nature: PM

“It is a fact that chemicals and fertilizers have played a crucial role in the Green Revolution. But it is also imperative to work on alternatives.

Published: 17th December 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Union ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar at the National Conclave on Natural Farming in Anand, Gujarat, on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  India and its farmers are going to lead the global mission for ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ i.e. LIFE in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his virtual address at the National Conclave on Natural Farming, held at Anand in Gujarat.

Calling for adoption of agricultural practices to suit the new requirements and challenges, the PM stressed it was time to “correct the mistakes” before the problems related to agriculture become worse.

He urged farmers to turn to organic or natural farming, saying there was a need to take agriculture out of the chemical laboratory and connect it with the nature’s lab. 

“It is a fact that chemicals and fertilizers have played a crucial role in the Green Revolution. But it is also imperative to work on alternatives. It is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe,” Modi said.

He also referred to burning of cop stubble and said it could reduce the 
productivity of the land, as per experts. 

Modi said that those who will benefit the most from natural farming constitute about 80% of the farmers of the country, the small farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land.

Most of these farmers spend a lot on chemical fertilizers.

If they turn to natural farming, their condition will be better, he noted and urged every state, to come forward to make natural farming a mass movement.

Modi noted that in the last 6-7 years, several steps had been taken for the benefit of farmers — from soil testing to hundreds of new seeds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp