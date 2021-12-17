STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Khap leaders oppose Modi government's decision to raise age of marriage for women

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday cleared a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men.

Published: 17th December 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUZAFFAARNAGAR: Opposing the government's decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women, some khap leaders have claimed that it will adversely affect the society and lead to increase in crimes against women.

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday cleared a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men.

The government is likely to bring a bill in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Head of Kalkhandey khap Choudhry Sanjay Kalkhandey said the decision to raise the age of marriage for women will have an "adverse effect" on the society.

Owing to the exposure that youngsters have today due to technology (social media), even 14-year-old girls are mature enough to be married off, he said.

Meanwhile, head of Gathwala khap Baba Shyam Singh said the decision to raise the minimum age will result in an increase in crimes against women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khap Panchayat Marriage Bill
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp