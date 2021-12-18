'BJP Bhagao, Mehangai Hatao': Rahul to launch 'padyatra' in Amethi this weekend

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long visit to Amethi in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

As per the party, the Congress leader will participate in "BJP Bhagao, Mehangai Hatao" 'padyatra' in Amethi tomorrow as a part of the Congress party's ongoing nationwide campaign 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'.

The Congress party had launched a countrywide agitation program, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 to expose the mismanagement of the economy by the Centre.

The Wayanad MP is scheduled to participate in the 'padyatra' from Jagdishpur to Harimau with local Congress leaders in Amethi tomorrow.

Rahul Gandhi will also hold 'chaupals' in rural areas.

According to party sources, Rahul will be visiting Amethi after almost two and a half years.

Rahul had represented Amethi, a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, for 15 years in Lok Sabha. He fought from two constituencies in 2019 and was defeated in Amethi but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

Following Rahul Gandhi's visit, party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Amethi on Sunday.

The visit of the Congress leaders comes ahead of the Assembly polls slated to be held early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.