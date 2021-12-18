STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
December 21 Gupkar meet to focus on J&K delimitation

It is the first meeting convened by the Gupkar Alliance in Jammu after the formation of the Gupkar Alliance in October last year to fight for the restoration of Article 370. 

Published: 18th December 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Gupkar Alliance on Article 370 restoration has convened a meeting of leaders of the six parties’ alliance in Jammu on December 21, a day after the Delimitation Commission meets five associate members from J&K in New Delhi.

Gupkar Alliance spokesman and CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami told this newspaper that alliance chairman and NC president Farooq Abdullah has convened a meeting of alliance leaders in Jammu on December 21.

Sources said during the meeting, the focus of the discussion would be the delimitation commission meeting with the five associate members from J&K.

TAGS
Gupkar Alliance Article 370 Delimitation Commission
