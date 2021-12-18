December 21 Gupkar meet to focus on J&K delimitation

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Gupkar Alliance on Article 370 restoration has convened a meeting of leaders of the six parties’ alliance in Jammu on December 21, a day after the Delimitation Commission meets five associate members from J&K in New Delhi.

Gupkar Alliance spokesman and CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami told this newspaper that alliance chairman and NC president Farooq Abdullah has convened a meeting of alliance leaders in Jammu on December 21.

It is the first meeting convened by the Gupkar Alliance in Jammu after the formation of the Gupkar Alliance in October last year to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

Sources said during the meeting, the focus of the discussion would be the delimitation commission meeting with the five associate members from J&K.