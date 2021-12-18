STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat government admits to clerk recruitment exam paper leak, six held

According to the FIR, the accused managed to acquire the question paper before the exam and sold it to the candidates for nearly Rs 15 lakh.

Published: 18th December 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:59 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Gujarat Police on Friday arrested six persons in connection with the question paper leak in clerk recruitment exam even as the state government for the first time confirmed the paper-leak which had put the ruling BJP under pressure from opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. 

According to the FIR, the accused managed to acquire the question paper before the exam and sold it to the candidates for nearly Rs 15 lakh. The accused also helped their ‘customers’ in solving the paper at various locations.

One Jayesh Patel from Prantij taluka had managed to get the question paper and given it to those linked to him. So far, it has come to light that 16 candidates received the question paper from the accused.
Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi on Friday admitted that question paper of  the government head clerks 

recruitment exam held on December 12 was leaked. “We have registered an FIR against 11 persons and six of them, have been arrested,” he said.

