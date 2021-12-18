STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IRS officer Sameer Wankhede's eventful NCB stint to end on December 31

Published: 18th December 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrives at the agency headquarters in New Delhi

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The tenure of IRS officer Sameer Wankhede with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which was marked by controversy, would end on December 31, official sources said on Friday.

Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, was on deputation to the NCB since September 2020 and is currently Mumbai zonal director of the anti-drugs agency.

He was earlier posted with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

As zonal director of NCB, Wankhede was involved in action against the drug syndicates allegedly involving Bollywood celebrities in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.

In October this year, a team led by Wankhede allegedly recovered drugs during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan along with others.

But subsequently questions were raised about the credentials of independent witnesses used by the NCB during the raid, and it was also alleged that there was an attempt to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan by NCB officials.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik targeted Wankhede, alleging that he was born a Muslim but got his job in the Scheduled Castes quota by obtaining a bogus caste certificate.

Wankhede denied the allegation and his father filed a defamation suit against Malik, an NCP leader.

It is not yet clear where he would be posted after his NCB deputation ends, sources said.

