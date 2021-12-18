STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Couple, 13-year-old daughter found to have Omicron infection on return from Uganda

All four returned to Phaltan in Satara district from the African country on December 9, Maharashtra health department officials said.

Published: 18th December 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

New COVID Variant

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: A couple and their 13-year-old daughter have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus after returning to Satara in western Maharashtra from Uganda, officials said on Saturday.

Their other daughter, who is five years old, tested positive for COVID-19 but not for the variant.

All four returned to Phaltan in Satara district from the African country on December 9, state health department officials said.

Owing to the Omicron scare, district officials traced them and asked them to undergo RT-PCR tests.

The husband (35), wife (33) and their elder daughter (13) tested positive for COVID-19 while the report of the younger child was inconclusive, so the samples of all four were sent to the National Institute of Virology for genome sequencing, said Civil Surgeon Dr Subhash Chavan.

"We received the genome sequencing reports today.

The couple and the elder daughter have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant, while the younger daughter has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement from the Satara district administration said.

All four have been kept in isolation at a sub- district level hospital and their health is fine, the statement added.

Maharashtra had reported 40 Omicron cases as of Friday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Coronavirus Maharashtra Omicron Uganda
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp