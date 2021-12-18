STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab farmer bodies not to take part in  2022 assembly polls

The farmer bodies were part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha that had spearheaded the stir against the Centre's three contentious laws.

Protesting farmers wrap up their protest and head home triumphantly.

Protesting farmers wrap up their protest and head home triumphantly. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Punjab's 32 farmer bodies on Saturday said they will not be supporting any party or participating in the upcoming state Assembly elections, on a day a BKU leader floated a political outfit to contest the polls.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting in Mullanpur Dakha, about 20 kms from Ludhiana.

They also termed as personal Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni's decision to float his political outfit and contest the Punjab polls.

They also said the ruling Congress in Punjab had promised to waive all type of loans of farmers and take back cases registered against farmers who protested against the farm laws but no steps have been initiated by the government so far.

The farmer leaders said they will accept nothing less than the acceptance of these two demands.

The next meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be held only after receiving a written invitation from the government, they added.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, it was demanded that the power supply to the agriculture sector should be made available during the day time so that farmers do not face any difficulties.

It was also decided in the meeting that the toll plazas in Punjab will be allowed to function only after a written assurance from the companies that they would charge old rates and re-employ old employees.

The wages for the last 13 months will also have to be paid.

They also extended support to agitating government employees and asked the state government to accept their demands.

The meeting was presided over by farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Prem Singh Bhangoo, Kirandeep Singh, Kirpa Singh and Hardev Singh Sandhu.

Senior leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ruldu Singh Mansa and Balwant Singh Behram, were also present in the meeting.

