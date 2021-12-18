STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab polls: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni floats new political party

Chaduni is a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions that led an over a year-long farmers' agitation against three central agri laws, which have been repealed.

Published: 18th December 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian farmers eat sweets as they celebrate while leaving the protest site in Singhu, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday floated his political party Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and said it will contest the next year Punjab assembly polls.

Chaduni is a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions that led an over a year-long farmers' agitation against three central agri laws, which have been repealed.

"We are launching the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party," he said while addressing the media here.

The party will contest the Punjab assembly polls, which are due early next year, Chaduni said.

"Our objective will be to purify politics and bring good people forward," said Chaduni who is also the president of the Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union.

Slamming political leaders, he said that they frame policies in "favour of capitalists while ignoring the interests of the poor".

The Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will be a secular one, he said and added that it will work for the welfare of all sections of society.

Replying to a query, Chaduni said he will not fight the upcoming polls in Punjab.

To another question, he said his party will try to contest all 117-assembly seats in the state.

Chaduni, who had batted for 'Mission Punjab', has been asking farmer outfits from the state to fight the upcoming elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurnam Singh Charuni Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab polls Punjab Polls 2022
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp