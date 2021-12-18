Rape is heinous: Priyanka condemns Karnataka Congress MLA’s remark 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned Karnataka MLA Ramesh Kumar controversial remarks on rape, saying they are “indefensible”.

“I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri K R Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop,” she tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also said that the party disapproved of such remarks. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma came out against the Karnataka MLA, saying he should apologise to every Indian woman.

Earlier, the BJP slammed the former Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly for his rape remarks in the House, saying that such utterances have no space and must be condemned. At the same time, it brushed aside the criticism that the incumbent Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for not promptly taking action against the Congress legislator.