STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rape is heinous: Priyanka condemns Karnataka Congress MLA’s remark 

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma came out against the Karnataka MLA, saying he should apologise to every Indian woman.

Published: 18th December 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned Karnataka MLA Ramesh Kumar controversial remarks on rape, saying they are “indefensible”. 

“I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made earlier today by Sri K R Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop,” she tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also said that the party disapproved of such remarks. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma came out against the Karnataka MLA, saying he should apologise to every Indian woman.

Earlier, the BJP slammed the former Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly for his rape remarks in the House, saying that such utterances have no space and must be condemned. At the same time, it brushed aside the criticism that the incumbent Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for not promptly taking action against the Congress legislator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Congress Ramesh Kumar Rape
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp