STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ready to enhance troop deployment in Eastern Ladakh if need be: IAF Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari

IAF Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari said the status quo with regard to the deployment of forces in the region continues at the same level as April last, following the Galwan incident.

Published: 18th December 2021 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

IAF Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari

IAF Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Indian Air Force is continuing deployment in Eastern Ladakh as the standoff with China still persists and the Force is ready to enhance the presence of troops if need arises, IAF Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy in Dundigal near here, he said, "Like you said, the standoff does continue. Disengagement has taken place in certain areas in Eastern Ladakh."

"But, the complete disengagement has not yet been done...I would not like to go into the details, but suffice to say we are deployed, we are prepared to take on any challenge that may face us in that area with the shortest of notice."

The Air Force Chief was replying to a query on the standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh area.

He further said the status quo with regard to the deployment of forces in the region continues at the same level as April last, following the Galwan incident.

"Of course, if necessary, there will be. We will enhance the deployment if the need arises," he replied when asked if there will be further deployment of forces.

To another query, Chaudharay said the IAF is aware of the threats which come in the form of multiple domains and not merely the "physical and kinetic domains" from the neighbouring country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the standoff was a result of China not following "agreements" and acting like a party that has "violated a contract."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eastern Ladakh Vivek Ram Chaudhari IAF Indian Air Force
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp