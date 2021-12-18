Setback for Uddhav government as SEC refuses to postpone Maharashtra local body polls

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a major setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has refused to postpone local body elections over OBC reservations.

The Maharashtra cabinet had passed a resolution to not conduct the polls until seats are reserved for OBCs.

The Opposition too had joined the government in asking the SEC to not have elections until OBC reservation is restored.

The Supreme Court, however, refused to grant OBC reservations in local bodies and asked the SEC to go forward with its poll schedule.

The SEC said local body polls will take place as per the announced schedule.

“The 27% reserved OBC seats in District Panchayat and Taluka Panchayat will be converted into general seats. Besides, the seats that are reserved for OBC women will be converted into general women seats,” reads the SEC order.

The order said Bhandara and Gondia District Panchayat elections will take place along with polls for 106 urban bodies and 15 Taluka Panchayats on December 21, and counting will happen on January 19, 2022.

BJP leaders Pankaja Mundeand Ashish Shelar met State Election Commissioner UPS Madan demanding cancellation of the polls. NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the government is committed to OBC reservation in local bodies.