Simians retaliate, kill 250 dogs after puppy kills baby monkey in Maharashtra 

The ongoing enmity between the monkeys and the canines started in Majalgaon after the canines attacked and killed an infant monkey.

Published: 18th December 2021 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Monkey

Image for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

In a bizarre incident, monkeys in Maharashtra’s Beed district have killed around 250 dogs over the last one month.

The ongoing enmity between the monkeys and the canines started in Majalgaon after the canines attacked and killed an infant monkey which infuriated the latter. 

In retaliation, the monkeys were reportedly seen dragging puppies onto rooftops and trees and throwing them down for the past three months.

The attempts by the local people to put an end to this animosity went in vain for despite them informing the forest department, the officials could do nothing significant to check the rot. The monkeys meanwhile went berserk and even started attacking school children. 

In one reported instance, an eight-year-old was mauled and dragged away by the monkeys, forcing the villagers to pelt stones at them to scare them off. The villagers were really scared since then.

The aggressive monkeys managed to kill around 250 dogs over the last one month.

Thereafter the forest department staff descended in Majalgaon and with the help of the local police managed to capture the monkeys that have been terrorising the village.

TAGS
Monkey Maharashtra Dogs
