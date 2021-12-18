STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Some state governments not issuing bank guarantees to sugar mills linked to Opposition parties: Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday made a veiled remark against the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Published: 18th December 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday made a veiled remark against the MVA government in Maharashtra claiming bank guarantees were not being issued to some sugar mills that have links to leaders of opposition parties.

Shah was speaking at a function related to the cooperation sector in Ahmednagar district, some 250 kilometres from here.

"I am not here to break something but to join the missing links. However, I have seen some state governments are not giving bank guarantees to sugar mills whose management is politically linked to opposition parties. Why can't governments settle their sugar mill related issues within the respective state instead of prompting us to hold hearings in New Delhi," Shah said.

"This practice is not right. The state government needs to rise above politics. I am not going to be a mute spectator in this sector. Maharashtra's cooperation movement is as holy as Kashi for many people," he asserted, adding that he would observe what cooperative societies were doing rather than "who manages it and their political inclinations".

Shah, while asserting that the cooperation sector needs modernization and has to be competitive, said district central cooperative banks from Maharashtra were hailed for its good performance earlier, but most of them were poorly managed now.

It is corruption that has paralyzed these banks and not the RBI (rules and regulations), he added.

Incidentally, Ahmednagar district holds the distinction of setting up Asia's first cooperative sugar mill, which is managed by Congress-turned-BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Maharashtra MVA Government
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp