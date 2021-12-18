Three days left, Parliament still in logjam due to Opposition ruckus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha proceedings was washed away yet again on Friday in the face of disruptions by the Opposition that remained unmoved in its demand of removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni.

After being first adjourned till 2 PM, the House again faced pandemonium when it resumed business.

The ministers were able to introduce three legislative bills — The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, The Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, and The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — amid the din.

With the Winter Session concluding on December 23, the government has just three days to push its heavy legislative agenda in the House.

Earlier, the Lower House couldn’t take up the Question Hour as the Opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House right at the start of the day’s session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sought to pacify the agitating members, but all the efforts went fruitless as the Opposition MPs remained in the well raising slogans and holding placards.

The Lok Sabha hasn’t yet concluded discussion on the demand for additional grants appropriation bill.

The House has also not taken up the short duration discussion on the situations arising out of the price rise moved by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury under Rule 193, which doesn’t entail voting in the House.

The private members’ business, which is the norm in the second half of Fridays, was also affected.