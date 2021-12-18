'UP plus Yogi = bahut hai upyogi': PM Modi attacks Opposition ahead of polls

By Agencies

SHAHJAHANPUR (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.

Starting near Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway is till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

It passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of the state.

Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

The six-lane expressway, which is expandable to eight lanes, will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,230 crore. The Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. This expressway will be completed by 2024.

A 3.5 km-long airstrip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Indian Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

Addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone of the expressway, PM Modi said poor law and order triggered the exodus of people from Uttar Pradesh earlier, but during the past 4.5 years bulldozers have razed unauthorised properties of mafias, causing pain to those patronising them.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "eliminating" mafias and taking up development work, Modi said now people are saying, "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi" (Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi have great utility)".

CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the inauguration event.

Taking to Twitter Prime Minister said, "This is an important infra project that will improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. It will also boost economic development and tourism," tweeted Prime Minister.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country.

Attacking the previous regimes of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Remember the condition of five years ago. Except in some areas of the state, electricity was not available in other cities and villages. People have seen very well how public money was used earlier. But today the money of Uttar Pradesh is being invested in the development of the state. The modern infrastructure that is being built in Uttar Pradesh today shows how the resources are used properly."

"That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously," he said.

He said the "double engine" government not only gave about 80 lakh free electricity connections in Uttar Pradesh but every district is being given much more electricity than before.

It is to be noted that, Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.