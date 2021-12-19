STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 farmers found dead in Bengal's rice bowl Bardhaman; families allege suicide due to crop failure

The deceased farmers' families claimed that they have died by suicide after Cyclone Jawad-induced untimely rain destroyed potato and paddy crops.

Image used for representation.

By PTI

BARDHAMAN: Three farmers have been found dead in West Bengal's rice bowl Purba Bardhaman district in the last two days, police said on Sunday.

The deceased farmers' families claimed that they have died by suicide after Cyclone Jawad-induced untimely rain destroyed potato and paddy crops, while the district administration is probing the incidents.

Two farmers were found hanging in their houses in Debipur and Bantir villages in Raina I block on Saturday.

Another farmer was found hanging in his house in Biruha village in Kalna II block on Friday.

The bodies have been sent to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, a police officer said.

District Magistrate Priyanka Singla said that the incidents are being investigated.

However, Raina I block BDO Soumen Banik said that after preliminary investigation, it was found that the suicides were not due to crop loss, and the police and agriculture department have been asked to further investigate the incidents.

Pradip Mazumdar, advisor to the state government on agriculture, said that the farmers' suicide would not have been due to crop failure as they had received financial help under 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme a week ago.

Raina MLA Shampa Dhara also claimed that the deaths were not because of crop failure.

