STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar raises concern over government's 'dithering' stance on appointment of SHRC chairperson

The National Human Rights Commission panel was constituted following an order by a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Published: 19th December 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed concern over alleged dithering stance of the Mamata Banerjee government on appointment of the chairperson of the state's human rights commission.

He asked the government to provide a time frame within which recommendation for appointment of the chairperson of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission will be imparted.

Expressing concern over "dithering stance @MamataOfficial over appointment of Chairman State Human Rights Commission" in a tweet, the governor said, "It must take note @IndiaNHRC finding that in state there is 'law of ruler, not rule of law' and endeavour to salvage situation."

A fact-finding committee, appointed by the National Human Rights Commission, on alleged post-poll violence in the state, had in July said the situation in West Bengal was a "manifestation of law of the ruler instead of rule of law".

The NHRC panel was constituted following an order by a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The state government has sought appointment of retired IPS officer Naparajit Mukherjee, a member of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission, as the acting chairperson of the body.

In a communication to the government, the governor said the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, provides that a state commission shall consist of a chairperson who has been a chief justice or a judge of a high court, while one member would be a former judge of a high court or a district judge in the state and one from amongst persons having knowledge of matters relating to human rights.

Of all the three members, including the chairperson, two are drawn from the judiciary or with judicial background, Dhankhar said.

"The situation as reflected is that the present chairperson demits office on December 20, 2021, and this leaves the commission with sole member - Shri Naparajit Mukherjee", he said, adding that the commission thus will be without any member drawn from the judiciary or with judicial background, The governor also claimed that the state government was in the know right from the time Justice (retd) Girish Chandra Gupta took charge of the office that the post of the state's human rights commission chairperson will fall vacant on December 20.

"It is not understandable as to why steps for appointment of a regular chairperson in terms of the stipulations in the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, could not be done earlier," Dhankhar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal West Bengal Governor Bengal Governor
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp