COVID-19: Maharashtra reports six more Omicron cases; state tally now 54

By PTI

MUMBAI: Six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, raising the state's tally of such cases to 54, the health department said.

While two of these patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had returned from England and one from the Middle East.

All five of them are fully vaccinated and two of these patients are women.

Another new patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune district, it said in a statement.

"Total six cases were diagnosed today - four of them found during the airport screening in Mumbai. One of these four patients is from Mumbai, two from Karnataka and one from Aurangabad. While two had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had travelled to England," it said.

All four are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

They are currently in isolation at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai.

Two of them are women.

The patients are in the age group of 21 to 57 years, it said.

"A five-year-old boy, who is a close contact of Dubai travellers from Junnar in Pune district, has been diagnosed with the Omicron variant. The patient is asymptomatic," the department said in the statement.

In Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune city, a 46-year-old man with travel history to the Middle East has been found infected with this strain.

The patient has mild symptoms and is currently admitted to a private hospital.

He is fully vaccinated, it said.

Out of 54 cases, 22 have been found in Mumbai, which include cases through screening at the international airport.

Of these 22 patients, two hail from Karnataka, one each from Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Maharashtra's Jalgaon and Aurangabad districts, 11 cases are in Pimpri Chinchwad, seven in Pune rural, three each in Pune city and Satara, two each in Kalyan Dombivli (Thane district) and Osmanabad, one each in Buldhana, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar.

Since December 1, a total of 1,28,518 travellers have arrived at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Of these, 18,726 are from 'at risk' countries.

Sixty-four coronavirus patients are from 'at risk' countries and 19 from other countries.

Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 336 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,67,127 and toll to 16,365, a civic official said.

As many as 201 people were discharged during the day, leaving the metropolis with 2,081 active cases, he said.

With 40,857 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,31,78,058.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the caseload doubling time was 2,288 days and the recovery rate stood at 97 per cent.

The state on Sunday reported 902 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 66,49,596, while nine deaths put the toll at 1,41,349, an official said.

The discharge of 767 people from hospitals during the day took the recovery count to 64,97,500, leaving the state with 7,068 active cases, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.71 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent, he added.

With 1,13,735 samples being examined during the day, the overall test count in Maharashtra went up to 6,76,84,674.

A state health department release said that Mumbai city reported 321 new cases and two deaths, taking the metropolis' tally to 7,67,050 and toll to 16,365.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 532 cases, it said.

Nashik division reported 79 cases, Pune division 249 cases, including 82 in Pune city, Kolhapur division 14 cases, Aurangabad division 13 cases, Latur division eight cases, Akola division two and Nagpur division five cases, it added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: Positive 66,49,596, death toll 1,41,349, recoveries 64,97,500, total tests 6,76,84,674, tests today 1,13,735, active cases 7,068.