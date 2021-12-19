STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindus believe every person's DNA is unique: Rahul lashes out at RSS

The Congress leader's remark has come after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the DNA of all Indians is the same for 40,000 years.

Published: 19th December 2021 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said those who have belief in Hindutva feel all Indians have the same DNA but those who are Hindus believe every persons has a unique DNA.

"Hindus believe that every person's DNA is different and unique. Those who have belief in Hindutva believe that all Indians have the same DNA," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

