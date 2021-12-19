I&B to rope in legal firm to review feedback on amendments to statutes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The minister of information and broadcasting (I&B) is set to engage a legal firm for review and analysis of opinions or feedback it receives with regard to the amendments to the various statutes including Cinematograph Act 1952, rules and guidelines being planned.

A notice inviting proposals for the same from legal firms with ‘proven record’ and with experience of providing consultancy to the Central government or its departments was issued on Thursday.

“The ministry of I&B is in process of formatting draft amendments of the Cinematograph Act 1952 and other statutes administered by it. For the purposes it invites proposals from legal organizations/ entities situated in Delhi NCR for providing services to the ministry which would entail legal review and analysis of comments, if any received by the ministry of I&B on amendments, rules, and other guidelines under various statutes and for that purpose to engage on a regular basis with the officers of the ministry including attending meetings thereof etc,” reads the note.

The expected time period for the engagement will be 4-6 months depending on the nature and magnitude of the work involved, also says the notice.

The ministry has proposed certain amendments to the Cinematograph Act including provisions to check film piracy and introduction of age-based classification for film certification. Later, it also sought comments on the proposed modifications from stakeholders and the general public.

The notice of the ministry says, “Interested entities with a strong legal background and with proven record of undertaking legal research and providing consultancy on the legal matters to the ministry, department of the Central government or its institution for at least five years may submit their proposal in a sealed cover.”

The proposal should be sent to the deputy secretary (administration) of the ministry with details such as a brief of their accomplishments, approximate cost of the services, number and background of the professionals who will be engaged by the firm for the assignment.