STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra minister compares roads to Hema Malini's cheeks, creates row

The video of Patil's remarks, which he made recently while addressing an election meeting for the Bodhwad Nagar Panchayat polls in the district, has gone viral on social media.

Published: 19th December 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Hema Malini

Bollywood actress Hema Malini (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil kicked up a controversy by comparing the roads in his constituency in Jalgaon district to actor Hema Malini's cheeks, but later apologised for the remark as the state women's commission strongly objected to it.

The video of his remarks, which he had made on Saturday while addressing an election meeting for the Bodwad Nagar Panchayat polls in his district in north Maharashtra, has gone viral on social media.

During the speech, Patil asked his opponents to visit his constituency to see how good the quality of roads there is.

"Those who have been MLAs for 30 years should come to my constituency and see the roads. If they are not like Hema Malini's cheeks, then I will resign," the water supply and sanitation minister said, apparently targeting former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who was an MLA from Jalgaon for several years.

However, Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, objected to the remarks and warned the minister of legal action if he did not tender a public apology.

"The commission has taken note of the comment. If the minister doesn't tender an apology, he will have to face legal action," Chakankar said in a video statement on Sunday.

Hours after her warning, Patil apologised for his statement.

Talking to reporters in Dhule, the minister said, "I didn't mean to hurt anybody. I apologise for the comments. I belong to the Shiv Sena, which idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Party founder Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us to respect women."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gulabrao Patil Hema Malini Shiv Sena
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp