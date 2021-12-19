STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

The police said the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan area of the city following specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

Published: 19th December 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area of the city, police said on Sunday.

The encounter took place in the night, they said.

The police said the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan area of the city following specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir encounter
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp