STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mormugao, second ship of the Project 15B of Indian Navy sails for maiden sea trials on Goa Liberation Day

Mormugao will add significantly to the Indian Navy’s combat capabilities.

Published: 19th December 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mormugao is being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) as part of Project 15B destroyers.

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Mormugao, Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer of the P15B class, planned to be commissioned in mid-2022, proceeded on her maiden sea sortie today. 

A statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said that December 19 is perhaps the most befitting date for the ship to put to sea as today the nation celebrates 60 years of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule.

The Indian Navy played a pivotal role in the liberation and dedicating the ship's name to the maritime state of Goa will not just enhance the bonding between the Indian Navy and the people of Goa, but also link the ship's identity permanently to the crucial role the Navy played in nation-building. 

Mormugao is being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) as part of Project 15B destroyers. The ship incorporates several niche indigenous technologies and is a shining example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. She has provided thrust and impetus to the 'Make in India' initiative. 

Mormugao will add significantly to the Indian Navy’s combat capabilities. With the recent commissioning in November 2021 of INS Visakhapatnam and the fourth P75 submarine INS Vela, the commencement of sea trials of Mormugao is testimony to the cutting-edge capabilities of MDSL and the strong indigenous shipbuilding tradition of a modern and vibrant India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp