Second man beaten to death for alleged sacrilege attempt in Punjab in two days

Some residents of village Nizampur claimed that the man disrespected the Nishan Sahib and tried to run away but was caught after a chase.

Published: 19th December 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sikh Religious Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KAPURTHALA: A day after a man was beaten to death for an alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another person was killed for allegedly disrespecting 'Nishan Sahib' (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara here on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was beaten to death.

Man accused of 'sacrilege' bid at Amritsar's Golden Temple lynched by angry mob

Meanwhile, a man was lynched by an angry mob on Saturday evening after an alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, said the police.

Sources said that a man jumped over the railing inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple during the daily Rehras Path (routine evening prayer) and tried to touch the sword kept in front of the placed feet over Rumala Sahib on the Guru Granth Sahib (holy book of the Sikhs). The police said the  man was clean-shaven and had tied a pathka (yellow cloth) around his head.

He was nabbed by the on-duty Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) employees.  During all this, the priest continued with the recitation of the 'path'.

Sources said that the alleged accused was taken into room inside the Golden Temple premises by the employees of the SGPC where he was beaten up during interrogation and then taken on a wheelchair to the SGPC headquarters.

As one of the TV channels does a live telecast of the evening prayers from the Golden Temple, the vlips of the incident immediately went viral on social media. Soon, the public, including Nihangs (sikh warriors) rushed to the Golden Temple.

Later, more videos were shared showing the body of the alleged accused lying on the floor in the Golden Temple complex.

Sacrilege bid at Golden Temple: Case registered against dead accused

A case was registered against the unidentified man late Saturday night under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder), Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukchain Singh Gill said on Sunday.

He said footage obtained from all the cameras at the Golden Temple is being examined to collect information about the accused.

The footage shows that the accused entered the Golden Temple around 11 am on Saturday and slept for a few hours in front of the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, the police commissioner said.

The incident occurred after 6 pm and he had spent several hours in the Golden Temple before committing the crime, he added.

(With Inputs From ENS)

(With Inputs From ENS)
