STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 150 BJP leaders deployed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand for Assembly polls

In Uttarakhand, 60 Delhi BJP leaders have been deployed to coordinate with local leaders for electioneering in 20 Assembly seats in the state.

Published: 19th December 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand drawing closer, over 150 senior BJP leaders from Delhi are traversing through the two states to work for the victory of the party.

More than 100 senior leaders and functionaries have been deployed to work as district in-charges in 44 assembly segments in Western Uttar Pradesh to coordinate and streamline campaigning and booth management, BJP leaders here said.

The team of BJP leaders working at district and assembly constituency level will be supervised by former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta and current general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh.

"This is a normal exercise to send leaders from different states to help where the party is fighting elections. Proximity of Delhi to Uttarakhand and Western Uttar Pradesh mean our leaders working there will have some impact on the ground," said a senior Delhi BJP leader deployed in Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi leaders team will spend at least 50 days in these 44 Assembly constituencies across nine districts working with local leaders in strengthening the party's organisational and booth management strategies, he said.

"In the previous assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won 32 of these 44 seats. Our goal is not just to retain them but also increase the tally," he said.

Delhi BJP vice presidents Virender Sachdeva, Ashok Goel Devraha and Sunil Yadav, spokespersons Vikram Bidhuri, Aditya Jha, Mohan Lal Gohara and Brajesh Rai, former mayor Jai Prakash JP are among those deputed in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttarakhand, 60 Delhi BJP leaders have been deployed to coordinate with local leaders for electioneering in 20 Assembly seats in the state.

Senior party leaders Rajesh Bhatia and Yogender Chandolia will be in-charge and co-incharge respectively of the team.

"We are already in our designated districts and assembly seats and working as per instructions to expand and boost local party base through coordination and execution of strategies," said a Delhi BJP leader dispatched to the poll-bound hill state.

The involvement of Delhi leaders will pick up pace after the elections are declared, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Polls 2022 Uttarakhand Polls Uttarakhand Elections Uttarakhand Elections 2022
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp