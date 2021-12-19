SGPC holds 'Akhand Path' to express remorse at alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday began an 'Akand Path' (uninterrupted recitation of the holy scripture) to express remorse over the alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple here.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh was present at the start of the 'Akhand Path' at the Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall.

He said the alleged sacrilege attempt which took place on Saturday evening at the Golden Temple has caused deep mental and spiritual anguish to the entire Sikh community.

"The governments should expose the conspiracy behind this incident. If such incidents are not stopped, then the governments would be responsible for the deteriorating environment in the state," Singh said.

The SGPC president also condemned the attempt to allegedly commit sacrilege at a gurdwara in Kapurthala district.

An unidentified man was beaten to death in Kapurthala on Sunday after being accused of "disrespecting" the Sikh religious flag at a gurdwara in Nizampur village.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday condemned the alleged sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and at a gurdwara in Kapurthala, saying conspiracies are being hatched to disturb peace in the state.

He also said "deliberate and malicious acts" intended to outrage religious feelings should be dealt with deterrent punishment.

"Punjab is built on strong foundation of Oneness & universal brotherhood laid down by Guru Sahib. No divisive forces can destroy strong social fabric of Punjabi Community. Deliberate & malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings should be dealt with deterrent punishment," Sidhu said in a tweet.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Malerkotla district, he said, "Even today, conspiracies are being hatched to disturb peace in Punjab."

The cricketer-turned-politician said those involved in any incident of sacrilege should be awarded the maximum punishment.

"If any incident of sacrilege takes place -- be it of the Quran Sharif, the Bhagavad Gita or the Guru Granth Sahib -- the culprits should be publicly hanged, should be given the maximum punishment under the Constitution because such incidents hurt our sentiments.

"Anyone can make a mistake, but this is not a mistake, this is a conspiracy to weaken and finish the society," he said.

Two unidentified men were beaten to death in Amritsar and Kapurthala after they allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege.