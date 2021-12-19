Shibu Soren, son Hemant retain JMM president, executive president posts

By PTI

RANCHI: Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren and his son and Chief Minister Hemant Soren have retained Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president and executive president posts respectively.

Shibu Soren, fondly known as 'Guruji' in the party, retained the post for the 10th consecutive term since 1991.

The father-son duo was unanimously re-elected to the top posts of the JMM during the 12th central convention of the party held here on Saturday.

More than 700 representatives from Jharkhand, including MPs, MLAs and ministers, and party workers from other states had attended the convention.

JMM was formed in 1972, and its first convention held in Dhanbad in 1983.

Speaking on the occasion, Shibu Soren said that JMM was formed to take forward the separate statehood agitation, and it is the party's responsibility to ensure progress of Jharkhand.

"Our party has formed the government in Jharkhand after a long struggle. But coming to power is not our ultimate goal. We have vowed to take the state forward," Hemant Soren said.