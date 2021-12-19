STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested on espionage charges in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Two persons were arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan in a village in border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 19th December 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: Two persons were arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan in a village in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

A man working as a porter with the Army and his relative, both residents of Nowshera, were picked up by a joint team of the Army and police on specific information late on Saturday, they said.

The arrested Nazir Hussain and Mohammed Mukhtar are accused of taking videos of vital and sensitive security installations and sharing them with their handlers outside the country in lieu of money.

According to the officials, the two had shot a video clip in the Army premises (erstwhile tactical headquarters of Rashtriya Rifles) on a mobile phone.

"A piece of information was received at the Rajouri police station on December 16 regarding an espionage racket operating in the area… On this complaint, both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway," a police spokesperson said.

