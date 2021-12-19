STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two monkeys involved in killing of over 250 dogs captured in Maharashtra's Beed

The villagers contacted Dharur's Forest Department after the monkeys began picking up school-going children as well, creating panic.

Published: 19th December 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Monkeys

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BEED: Two monkeys, reportedly involved in the killing of over 250 dogs, have been captured by the Forest Department in Maharashtra's Beed on Saturday. The killings are believed to be an act of revenge after a few dogs killed an infant monkey.

These monkeys would be released in a nearby forest.

Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer said, "Two monkeys involved in the killing of dogs have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Department team in Beed. Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest."

As per the villagers, the monkeys had been raising their children in the Lavool village. "In the last two-three months, there have been incidents where the langurs roaming in the area would catch puppies and take them to a place with considerable height to throw them from there. At least 250 dogs have been killed so far."

The villagers contacted Dharur's Forest Department after the monkeys began picking up school-going children as well, creating panic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Monkey Beed Beed Monkey
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp