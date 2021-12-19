STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will always be with you to fight injustice: Congress leader ​Rahul Gandhi to media

Rahul Gandhi talked about media freedom in a tweet where he shared reports about attacks on journalists in the country.

Published: 19th December 2021 06:53 PM

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday pledged his support to journalists whenever there is any injustice or violence against them.

He talked about media freedom in a tweet where he shared reports about attacks on journalists in the country.

"Sad! Many media colleagues only show the face of only one person, suppress the voice of the opposition and do not allow it to reach to the public. Did that person ever raise a voice for you?" Gandhi said.

The Congress leader has been accusing the media of siding with the prime minister and the ruling BJP and of not giving space to the voice of the opposition.

"Do whatever you feel is right, but if there will be injustice or violence against you, then I will always be with you in future, as I have been in the past," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "#PressFreedom".

