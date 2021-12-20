STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3 convicted following CBI chargesheet in case related to Vyapam

Those convicted on Monday are Dilip Kannoje, Hridesh Rajput and Manish Rajput after their involvements in fraudulent admission into PMT-2009 were conclusively established during the probe.

Published: 20th December 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Three accused, including a candidate, named in a case relating to fraudulent admission in the PMT-2009, were sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine by the special judge of CBI cases in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The Central Bureau of Investigation started an investigation after registering a case in 2015 following the order of the Supreme Court.

According to an official statement of CBI, issued to the media on Monday, the accused sentenced with five years of rigorous imprisonment by a special judge of CBI cases were involved in fraudulent admission in the PMT in 2009 through a solver.

Those convicted on Monday are Dilip Kannoje (candidate himself), Hridesh Rajput and Manish Rajput (both middlemen) after their involvements in fraudulent admission into PMT-2009 were conclusively established during investigation in a case related to the infamous Vyapam admission scam.

Dilip Kannoje had used a solver to get through the PMT 2009 examination. The photograph and the signature of the candidate appeared on the RASA sheet and admission form, were allegedly did not match.

During further investigation, CBI examined the absconding accused and the specimen handwritings of the candidate Dilip Kannoje were sent to the CFSL along with the O.M.R. sheet and other documents.

As CBI statements claimed, the specimen of handwriting and signatures of the accused (candidate) did not match with handwritings and signatures, put on the questioned OMR sheet and other documents, which were in the name of said accused candidate.

“It was also found that Dilip Kannoje was the beneficiary candidate who got his selection in PMT -2009 without appearing in the written examination himself and later on, got himself admitted into MBBS Course at a Medical College in Gwalior by adopting unfair means with the support of others, who appeared in the said written examination of PMT- 2009 on behalf of him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyapam scam CBI PMT-2009
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp