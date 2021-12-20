3 convicted following CBI chargesheet in case related to Vyapam

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Three accused, including a candidate, named in a case relating to fraudulent admission in the PMT-2009, were sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine by the special judge of CBI cases in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The Central Bureau of Investigation started an investigation after registering a case in 2015 following the order of the Supreme Court.

According to an official statement of CBI, issued to the media on Monday, the accused sentenced with five years of rigorous imprisonment by a special judge of CBI cases were involved in fraudulent admission in the PMT in 2009 through a solver.

Those convicted on Monday are Dilip Kannoje (candidate himself), Hridesh Rajput and Manish Rajput (both middlemen) after their involvements in fraudulent admission into PMT-2009 were conclusively established during investigation in a case related to the infamous Vyapam admission scam.

Dilip Kannoje had used a solver to get through the PMT 2009 examination. The photograph and the signature of the candidate appeared on the RASA sheet and admission form, were allegedly did not match.

During further investigation, CBI examined the absconding accused and the specimen handwritings of the candidate Dilip Kannoje were sent to the CFSL along with the O.M.R. sheet and other documents.

As CBI statements claimed, the specimen of handwriting and signatures of the accused (candidate) did not match with handwritings and signatures, put on the questioned OMR sheet and other documents, which were in the name of said accused candidate.

“It was also found that Dilip Kannoje was the beneficiary candidate who got his selection in PMT -2009 without appearing in the written examination himself and later on, got himself admitted into MBBS Course at a Medical College in Gwalior by adopting unfair means with the support of others, who appeared in the said written examination of PMT- 2009 on behalf of him.