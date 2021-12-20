STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After resigning as MLA, Goa Congress leader reaches Kolkata; likely to join Trinamool

The working president of the Goa Congress was welcomed at the Kolkata airport by TMC MP Santanu Sen.

Published: 20th December 2021 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Goa Congress leader Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco who resigned as an MLA on Monday morning ahead of next year's assembly election, reached Kolkata in the evening and is likely to join the Trinamool Congress.

The working president of the Goa Congress was welcomed at the Kolkata airport by TMC MP Santanu Sen.

"He will meet our party's top leadership tonight and join the party," a senior TMC leader said.

Lourenco resigned as a Member of the Goa Legislative Assembly earlier in the day, reducing the Congress' strength to two in the 40-member House.

The Congress reacted sharply to Lourenco's resignation, saying people who betray the trust will face consequences and that voters from Lourenco's Assembly segment will teach him a "befitting lesson".

A few months back, ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro had also quit the Congress and joined the TMC, which has decided to contest the Goa Assembly polls.

The TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week visited Goa on a two-day political trip and addressed several public meetings.

The TMC, which is trying to make inroads in the political landscapes of other states, has been up in arms against the grand old party over its alleged failure to counter the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp