Delhi government approves bill for Teachers' University, to launch it soon

By Express News Service

DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the government is all set to launch a Teachers’ University in the city to bring in good quality teachers.

Kejriwal said the Delhi cabinet has approved the bill designed for the university. The Teachers’ University bill will now be presented in the forthcoming legislative assembly session.

“The purpose is to bring in an excellent quality of teachers for our schools,” said Kejriwal.

The university will offer a four-year integrated teacher education programme after Class 12. The courses will be available for students from Humanities, Science and Commerce streams – BA-BEd, BSc-BEd and BCom-BEd.

Kejriwal said, “This integrated course will prepare new generation teachers. The students of this university will be attached to government schools during the course of their education.”

“Students will receive on-the-job training side by side and they will be directly linked to the Delhi’s government schools throughout their four-year course. Students will also be offered practical and theoretical training in the university,” added Kejriwal.

He announced that the admission process for the Teachers' University will begin from the 2022-2023 academic session.

Kejriwal also said that the university will be a ‘Centre for Excellence’.

“We will bring national and international level collaborations for the teachers. We will try to collaborate with the best institutes across the world. The university will conduct research on the best teaching techniques,” said Kejriwal.

He concluded, “I hope it will be a revolutionary step in preparing the best teachers for our schools.”