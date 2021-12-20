Donkey population on decline in India, finds investigative study

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Surprising, though, it may sound but is true. A drastic decrease in the population of donkeys has been registered in India. An investigative study, conducted by the Brooke India (BI)-the chapter of UK-based international equine charity Boorke through Sharat K Verma, has revealed an overall 61.23% of drastic decrease in the donkey population across the country.

Sharat K Verma-who conducted the investigative study, said: “Overall decrease in donkey population in India has been recorded 61.23% between 2012 and 2019 livestock census. I came to know during the investigation that bunches of donkeys are butchered in some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telanagana alone”. He said that the Investigative Study by him is based on the hypothesis that an illegal Donkey Hide Trade (DHT) exists in India.

Verma has stated in the study reported that the statistics from the 2019 Livestock census has revealed a 61% dip in the donkey population, thus raising suspicion towards the clandestine Donkey Hide Trade (DHT) angle.. As per the 2012 census of live stocks India had a population of nearly 0.32 million of donkeys which reduced to only 0.12 million as the 2019 Livestock census-giving a drastic decrease of nearly 61.23%.

Verma said that the BI team visited the interiors of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajashthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat; where from alarming shortfall in the population of donkeys has been reported between the time gap of 2012 and 2019 Livestock census. “We spoke to many donkey owners, animal traders, organisers of cattle fairs and officials of state and central Animal Husbandry officials to elucidate details for sharp fall in population of donkeys”, he said.

The donkey’s skin is smuggled to many other countries, especially to China for the Ejiao, which used for making some medicines. As per the BI’s study report, prepared by Verma, Maharashtra has witnessed a 39.69% decrease in its donkey population between 2012 and 2019. When Verma went to famous Jejuri fair, which attracts donkeys in a large number in Maharashtra, he was informed about the dwindling turning up of donkeys at fair by local traders.

Quoting a local donkey trader Ram Babu Jadhav, Verma said that Jadhav was approached by a person from China a couple of years ago to buy 200 donkeys per month. “The Chinese man, who had approached Jadhav through a local man from Maharashtra, told Jadhav that only the skins of donkeys were wanted”, Verma has stated in the study report. In the same way, Andhra Pradesh has registered 53.22% fall in donkey population.

In Andhra Pradesh, the study report has stated that slaughtering of donkey taking place in Eluru, Gudiwada, Machilipatnam, Bapatla, Cherukupalli, Mangalagiri, Guntur and Chiral areas. Around 71.31% of fall in donkey population has been registered in Rajashthan, where one of the biggest donkeys’ fairs is held followed by Gujarat with 70.94% fall in donkey population, Bihar with 47.31% of fall and Uttar Pradesh with 71.72% of fall in donkeys’ population.

Verma has stated in the report that the illegal export of live donkeys, their hide and meat is taking place across the borders via easily accessible routes. Other reasons for decline in donkey populations cited in the report are reduced utility, donkeys' owing communities now opting for employments or business,

automation and mechanisations and thefts also. He said that 39 donkeys were rescued in Andhra Pradesh by police and some people were arrested also.

Verma said that China is directly or indirectly to be blame for the fall in the donkey population not only in India but across the globe as donkey hide (skin) is used to make ‘Ejiao’, a traditional Chinese medicine. “Ejiao as a health fad is believed to prolong life and increase sex drive besides being used in curing other illness”, he said. He said that Investigative Study report has been shared with the Animal Husbandry department of Govt of India for necessary action.



