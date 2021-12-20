STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the legislation will end bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible.

Published: 20th December 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Lok Sabha.

A view of the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem to weed out duplication, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Introducing the bill, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the legislation will end bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible.

However, opposition parties led by Congress opposed the bill, saying it will infringe the fundamental rights of citizens.

They also alleged that the bill will violate the Supreme Court judgement on Aadhaar.

The bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, accepted the introduction of the bill after taking voice votes.

As opposition protests over various issues, including on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, continued, Agarwal adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, when the House met after the weekend break at 11 am, opposition members stormed into the Well and began protesting.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to maintain decorum and go back to their seats.

As the members refused to relent, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon after taking up a few questions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Election Laws Amendment Bill Election Laws
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp