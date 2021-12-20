STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi booked for derogatory remarks against Brahmins

Leaders across party lines have condemned Manjhi's statement and advised him to maintain restrain over such statements.

Published: 20th December 2021 09:41 PM

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has landed in deep trouble following his derogatory remarks against Brahmins. Two complaint cases were lodged against him in Gopalganj and Samastipur courts, respectively.

In the first case filed on behalf of Vijay Kishore Mani Tripathi, a resident of Baraili village in Gopalganj district, Manjhi has been accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Brahmin community by issuing a derogatory statement at a meeting in Patna.

The complainant alleged that Manjhi intended to spread hatred in the society and diminish the image of the members of the Brahmin community, which mainly thrived on performing religious rituals. Clippings of the newspapers were submitted to the court to substantiate the allegation against him.

Another complaint was lodged against the HAM(S) chief at Rosera sub-divisional court in Samastipur district. The complaint filed on behalf of Gunjan Kumar alleged that the complainant was shocked to read the statement of the former CM in local newspapers.

Advocate Deepak Kumar said the complainant was so shocked after going through the derogatory statement of Manjhi that he had a mild stroke. He was rushed to a nearby private clinic where he was advised to rest by the doctors. 

The court has listed the matter for hearing on January 5. Meanwhile, leaders across party lines have condemned Manjhi's statement and advised him to maintain restrain over such statements.
A section of priests of Gaya from where Manjhi belongs has threatened not to perform his 'shradh' after his death.

Manjhi, at a meeting of Bhuyian-Musahar in Patna on Saturday, used abusive language against Brahmins and alleged that the latter differentiated between the Dalits and the members of other communities.

“The Brahmins don't prefer to eat at the houses of Musahars after performing puja rather they asked for cash. Yet the Musahars called them for performing puja of Hindu deities,” he said. 

He also said that he didn't consider Rama as God. “He was an imaginary character”.

