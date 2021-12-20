STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa minister asks Congress to apologise over SEZ allegations, aims Trinamool barb at Rahul Gandhi

Vishwajit Rane, who hold the industries portfolio in the state cabinet besides health, said in a video message that he would file a defamation case against Chodankar if an apology was not received.

Published: 20th December 2021 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said state Congress chief Girish Chodankar must apologise in 48 hours after the latter accused him of being involved in irregularities connected to land allotment in special economic zones (SEZs).

Refuting the allegations, Rane, who hold the industries portfolio in the state cabinet besides health, said in a video message that he would file a defamation case against Chodankar if an apology was not received.

"I have no role as far as SEZ is concerned. You (Chodankar) need to withdraw the statement, otherwise I will file defamation suit against you," Rane said.

Rane went on to mock Chodankar and the Congress by claiming the party was getting wiped out in Goa and remarked that "one day, your Rahul Gandhi may join the TMC".

There has been a steady exodus of MLAs and leaders from the Congress to parties like the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Assembly polls scheduled for early 2022.

Rane said the Congress was now left with just two MLAs in the Goa Assembly, namely his father and former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

"The Congress is getting eradicated from Goa. Even my father is not interested in the party," Rane taunted.

Chodankar was not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishwajit Rane Girish Chodankar Rahul Gandhi Congress Trinamool BJP
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp