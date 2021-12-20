Goa minister asks Congress to apologise over SEZ allegations, aims Trinamool barb at Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said state Congress chief Girish Chodankar must apologise in 48 hours after the latter accused him of being involved in irregularities connected to land allotment in special economic zones (SEZs).

Refuting the allegations, Rane, who hold the industries portfolio in the state cabinet besides health, said in a video message that he would file a defamation case against Chodankar if an apology was not received.

"I have no role as far as SEZ is concerned. You (Chodankar) need to withdraw the statement, otherwise I will file defamation suit against you," Rane said.

Rane went on to mock Chodankar and the Congress by claiming the party was getting wiped out in Goa and remarked that "one day, your Rahul Gandhi may join the TMC".

There has been a steady exodus of MLAs and leaders from the Congress to parties like the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Assembly polls scheduled for early 2022.

Rane said the Congress was now left with just two MLAs in the Goa Assembly, namely his father and former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

"The Congress is getting eradicated from Goa. Even my father is not interested in the party," Rane taunted.

Chodankar was not available for comment.