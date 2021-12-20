J&K seeks Army help in restoring power supply 

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With no headway in talks between authorities and striking employees of Power Development Department (PDD) of Jammu and Kashmir, the state administration on Sunday sought assistance from the army in restoring essential services by provisioning manpower to man electricity stations and water supply sources. Jammu and Kashmir has been facing power outages for some time now.

Divisional Commissioner for Jammu, Raghav Langer on Sunday wrote to the Union defence ministry to seek army’s assistance in restoration of essential services in the wake of strike by power employees. After the requisition from civil administration, the army deployed its troops at main critical electricity stations and water supply sources to restore supply in the Jammu region.

Power outages were reported from across J&K as about 20,000 power employees including senior engineers from linemen have gone on strike from Friday evening to protest against the move to merge J&K Power Development Department into Power Grid Corporation of India, handing over of assets to private companies. They are also demanding regularisation of daily wagers and release of pending salaries.

The striking employees have decided not to carry out any repair and maintenance works till the government accepts their demands. “We will continue our agitation till our demands are met,” said J&K Power Employees Coordination Committee chairman Jaipal Sharma.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langar said some rounds of talks have already begun with the employees of PDD, who have gone on indefinite strike. The ADGP Jammu zone Mukesh Singh said they hope striking employees would call off strike.