Opposition must resist electoral reforms Bill from being bulldozed in Rajya Sabha: CPM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties must resolutely resist the electoral reforms Bill from being bulldozed in Rajya Sabha, and demand its thorough examination by a parliamentary select committee, the CPI(M) said on Monday.

A Bill to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday after a brief debate amid continuous protests by opposition members over various issues, including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"This Bill has the danger of violating both secrecy of the vote undermining the principle of secret ballot and the fundamental right to privacy of the voter," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The politburo of the CPI(M) strongly condemns the manner in which important changes in the electoral laws, which have far-reaching consequences, have been rushed through Lok Sabha and passed in a din, it noted.

Members of Parliament were not given time for discussion, the statement said.

Most importantly, MPs were not allowed to move any amendments, which is a gross violation of parliamentary norms and procedures, it alleged.

In the morning, the discussion was for sending it to a parliamentary select committee for a thorough examination, the statement mentioned.

"Abandoning this decision, the government issued supplementary agenda post-lunch and rushed through the Bill," it noted.

Opposition parties must resolutely resist this Bill from being bulldozed in Rajya Sabha now and demand its thorough examination by a select committee, the party said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Twitter that the party was "condemnable bulldozing" of the Bill linking voter ID with Aadhaar.

"No discussion permitted, MPs' right to vote denied & examination by parliamentary committee rejected. Violates both secret ballot & right to privacy. Resist destruction of Democracy," he added.