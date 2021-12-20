STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition must resist electoral reforms Bill from being bulldozed in Rajya Sabha: CPM

A Bill to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday after a brief debate amid continuous protests by opposition members over various issues.

Published: 20th December 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Parliament in New Delhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties must resolutely resist the electoral reforms Bill from being bulldozed in Rajya Sabha, and demand its thorough examination by a parliamentary select committee, the CPI(M) said on Monday.

A Bill to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday after a brief debate amid continuous protests by opposition members over various issues, including the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"This Bill has the danger of violating both secrecy of the vote undermining the principle of secret ballot and the fundamental right to privacy of the voter," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

The politburo of the CPI(M) strongly condemns the manner in which important changes in the electoral laws, which have far-reaching consequences, have been rushed through Lok Sabha and passed in a din, it noted.

Members of Parliament were not given time for discussion, the statement said.

Most importantly, MPs were not allowed to move any amendments, which is a gross violation of parliamentary norms and procedures, it alleged.

In the morning, the discussion was for sending it to a parliamentary select committee for a thorough examination, the statement mentioned.

"Abandoning this decision, the government issued supplementary agenda post-lunch and rushed through the Bill," it noted.

Opposition parties must resolutely resist this Bill from being bulldozed in Rajya Sabha now and demand its thorough examination by a select committee, the party said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Twitter that the party was "condemnable bulldozing" of the Bill linking voter ID with Aadhaar.

"No discussion permitted, MPs' right to vote denied & examination by parliamentary committee rejected. Violates both secret ballot & right to privacy. Resist destruction of Democracy," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electoral Reforms Bill CPM Rajya Sabha Aadhaar
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp