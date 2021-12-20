STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 2,000 people lost lives in natural disasters in 2021-22: Government

A total of 2,002 people lost their lives due to cyclonic storms, heavy rains, floods and landslides during 2021-22, the data stated.

Published: 20th December 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, Tamil Nadu rains

The MRH Road at Madhavaram inundated due to heavy rainfall. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 2,000 people lost their lives due to cyclonic storms, heavy rains, floods and landslides during 2021-22, the government said on Monday.

According to data shared by the Jal Shakti Ministry in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of deaths at 489, followed by 162 each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 2,002 people lost their lives due to cyclonic storms, heavy rains, floods and landslides during 2021-22, the data stated.

Responding to another question, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said under the Namami Ganga Programme, so far, 357 projects have been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 30,780 crore.

Of these, 178 projects have been completed and made operational. In a written response, Shekhawat said 157 sewerage infrastructure projects from among these have been taken up with a sanctioned cost of Rs 24,249 crore for the creation and rehabilitation of 4,952 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage treatment plant (STP) capacity and laying of 5,212 km sewerage network.

"Out of these, 74 projects have been completed, resulting in creation and rehabilitation of 1,092 MLD of STP capacity and laying of 3,752 km sewerage network," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Natural disaster
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp