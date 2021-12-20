Paintings of deities to greet Varanasi passengers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Train passengers will soon be greeted with paintings of Shiva and Adi Shakti on the interiors walls of the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express’s executive class coaches as part of an initiative to highlight Kashi’s rich religious and cultural heritage.

One of the oldest cities in the world, Varanasi is a major pilgrimage stop for millions of Hindus. It is also the constituency of PM Narendra Modi, who recently dedicated the Kashi corridor to Lord Shiva.

Differently-abled artists from Jammu were roped in for painting the various episodes associated with the two Hindu deities. Some of the paintings include the Ardhanarishvara form of Shiva which depicts the synthesis of masculine and feminine energies of the universe. Another painting depicts Adi Shakti in a higher form of meditation.

The purpose of the theme-based photos, a senior railway official said, was to essentially evoke a sense of spirituality among passengers while on their journey to Varanasi. Running at a speed of 160 km per hour, the Vande Bharat Express covers the journey in 8 hours. “Since Varanasi is the land of Lord Shiva and linked with meditation and spiritual practices, the paintings will also give some visual insights on the themes,” the official said.