STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi hails Kidambi Srikanth's silver at World Badminton Championships

The maiden silver also placed Srikanth alongside P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who had finished runner-up in the past.

Published: 20th December 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth, gold medalist Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, bronze medalist Denmark's Anders Antonsen and bronze medalist India's Lakshya Sen pose for a photo. (Photo | AP)

Silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth, gold medalist Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, bronze medalist Denmark's Anders Antonsen and bronze medalist India's Lakshya Sen pose for a photo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Kidambi Srikanth's silver medal win in the World Badminton Championships, saying it will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton.

Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal in the World Badminton Championships after suffering a straight-game defeat to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash to notch up the best ever performance by an Indian in the men's singles on Sunday.

"Congratulations to @srikidambi for winning a historic Silver Medal.

This win will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton," Modi tweeted.

The 28-year-old Srikanth bettered the feats of legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) and Lakshya Sen (bronze in the latest edition), whom he had beaten in the semifinals on Saturday.

The maiden silver also placed Srikanth alongside P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who had finished runner-up in the past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Kidambi Srikanth
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp