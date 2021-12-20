STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab: Farmers block rail tracks, demand complete loan waiver

The train movement was affected in the state due to their "rail roko" agitation, which started under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

Published: 20th December 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR/FEROZEPUR: Farmers on Monday blocked rail tracks at several places in Punjab, demanding complete loan waiver and compensation to families whose members died during the course of the stir against the Centre's farm laws.

They also demanded the cancellation of police cases registered against farmers who protested the laws.

The train movement was affected in the state due to their "rail roko" agitation, which started under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

According to railway officials, over 55 trains were affected following the protest by farmers at Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

They said 27 trains were cancelled, 11 were short-terminated while 17 were halted.

The cancelled trains included the Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express (14650), Amritsar-Nanded Superfast (12422), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Amritsar-Howrah Express ( 13006), Amritsar-Mumbai Golden Temple Express ( 12904), Amritsar-Darbhanga Jannayak Express ( 15212) and Amritsar-Dehradun Express ( 14632).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab Farmers Protests
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp