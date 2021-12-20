Put on thinking caps, come up with ideas: Union minister to young officers in railways

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Young officers in the Indian Railways have been asked to put on their thinking caps and come up with ideas for the future.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday asked young officers to envisage how they would like to see the railways by the time they reach senior positions like that of chairman or members of the railway board.

Conducting an inspection on the Delhi-Rewari section, Vaishnaw gave a pep talk to a group of young officers motivating them to start ideating for the railways.

"You all have to decide who will run the railways and what would be its future," Vaishnaw told the young officers on board the MR special window-trailing train during the inspection.

Vaishnaw motivated the young officers accompanying him on the inspection to explore new ideas for bringing facilities in the railways to world class levels at lower cost with higher sustainability and affordability for the passengers.

"Start thinking from right now that when you become the chairman, member or go on to higher posts in the railway board in future, how would you like to see the railways being run," he told the officers.

The minister further asked an officer to circulate this as a message on the official WhatsApp groups of railway officers.