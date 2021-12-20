STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Put on thinking caps, come up with ideas: Union minister to young officers in railways

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked young officers to envisage how they would like to see the railways by the time they reach senior positions like that of chairman or members of the board

Published: 20th December 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Young officers in the Indian Railways have been asked to put on their thinking caps and come up with ideas for the future.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday asked young officers to envisage how they would like to see the railways by the time they reach senior positions like that of chairman or members of the railway board.

Conducting an inspection on the Delhi-Rewari section, Vaishnaw gave a pep talk to a group of young officers motivating them to start ideating for the railways.

"You all have to decide who will run the railways and what would be its future," Vaishnaw told the young officers on board the MR special window-trailing train during the inspection.

Vaishnaw motivated the young officers accompanying him on the inspection to explore new ideas for bringing facilities in the railways to world class levels at lower cost with higher sustainability and affordability for the passengers.

"Start thinking from right now that when you become the chairman, member or go on to higher posts in the railway board in future, how would you like to see the railways being run," he told the officers.

The minister further asked an officer to circulate this as a message on the official WhatsApp groups of railway officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp