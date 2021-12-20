Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets industrialists Ashok Hinduja​, Prakash Hinduja; discusses investment

By PTI

JAIPUR: Industrialists Ashok Hinduja and Prakash Hinduja called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday.

"They discussed about existing investment of the group in the state and further investments in the areas of renewable energy, transport and other sectors," Gehlot tweeted.

The meeting took place at the chief minister's residence in the morning.