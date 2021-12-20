STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets industrialists Ashok Hinduja​, Prakash Hinduja; discusses investment

Industrialists Ashok Hinduja and Prakash Hinduja called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Monday.

Published: 20th December 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Industrialists Ashok Hinduja and Prakash Hinduja called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday.

"They discussed about existing investment of the group in the state and further investments in the areas of renewable energy, transport and other sectors," Gehlot tweeted.

The meeting took place at the chief minister's residence in the morning.

TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Rajasthan CM Ashok Hinduja Prakash Hinduja
Comments

