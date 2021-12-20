STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rakhi Sawant's husband is still married to me, claims Bihar woman

Ritesh Raj, who appeared in some episodes of the TV show, has been identified by Snigdha Priya, who claims they have been married since December 1, 2014.

Published: 20th December 2021 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant

Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BETTIAH: A resident of this north Bihar town has left his family members, including his estranged wife, shocked by appearing in reality show "Bigg Boss" as the husband of actress Rakhi Sawant.

Ritesh Raj, who appeared in some episodes of the TV show, has been identified by Snigdha Priya, who claims they have been married since December 1, 2014.

"The complainant currently resides at her parents' home in Nawada. In her complaint, handed over to us by her brother Ravikant, she has claimed to have tied the knot with Ritesh at a marriage hall in Bettiah", said the Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma.

The woman had started living separately a few years back after lodging a complaint of domestic violence against her husband and in-laws, though she claims the couple did not divorce each other, said the SP.

The family of Ritesh Raj, whose father is a retired station master, is also baffled.

"We do not know when and how he married the actress. I learnt about it from my neighbours who informed me after spotting him on TV", Madhubala Devi, the mother of Ritesh, said with a touch of incredulity.

She said her son was an IIT alumni, worked as a software professional in Bengaluru who frequently travelled abroad "because of which he does not remain in touch with us on a regular basis".

Meanwhile, the SP said an investigation has been launched, and based on evidence an FIR may be lodged against Ritesh Raj under relevant sections of the IPC and Hindu Marriage Act.

According to media reports, Sawant had confirmed her marriage to Ritesh in 2019 and claimed that he was an "NRI".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss Rakhi Sawant Snigdha Priya Ritesh Raj
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp